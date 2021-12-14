Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $214,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

