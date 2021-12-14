Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 41,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.06. 102,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,290. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,727 shares of company stock worth $6,476,827. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.