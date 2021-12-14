$0.12 EPS Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.09. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million.

GAMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GAMB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 7,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

