$31.31 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce sales of $31.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.52 million and the lowest is $31.10 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. 3,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.61%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.