JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Price Target to 166.50

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 160.00 to 166.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PSZKY remained flat at $$11.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.