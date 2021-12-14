Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

