Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 935 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 35,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.