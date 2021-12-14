PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $169.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. The firm has a market cap of $234.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

