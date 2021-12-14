Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PEP opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.