Redd Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,845.64 or 0.99360858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00033496 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.23 or 0.00793742 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.