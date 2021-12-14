mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.06 million and approximately $363,178.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

