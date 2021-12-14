ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.0696 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and $167,702.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

