Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) PT Raised to 1,245.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $$39.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

