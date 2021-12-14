Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) PT Raised to 1,245.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $$39.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $41.10.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.