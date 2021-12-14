Zacks: Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report $28.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.25 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $30.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $114.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $114.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $111.72 million, with estimates ranging from $108.54 million to $114.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,379. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $268.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

