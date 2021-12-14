Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $251.07

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.07.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $275.83. 192,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,480,934. Moderna has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,250 shares of company stock valued at $139,904,035. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

