Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,252. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

