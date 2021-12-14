Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $42.13

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on LI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

LI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. 258,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,266,824. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

