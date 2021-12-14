Brokerages Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) PT at $42.80

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 95,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,047. Sonos has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sonos by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,369 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.