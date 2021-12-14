Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 9,498 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $159,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

