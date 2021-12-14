The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

DIS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.24. 90,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

