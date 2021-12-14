Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 508 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.