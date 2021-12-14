Cook Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.04 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $1.77 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.43 or 0.07997185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00077790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.43 or 0.99746441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,031,172 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.