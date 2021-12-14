Viacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.45 million and $17,916.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00313028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

