Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GECFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 188. Gecina has a 1-year low of $127.96 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.54.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

