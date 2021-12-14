Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

