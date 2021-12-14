Investors Purchase High Volume of BigBear.ai Call Options (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 30,478 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 574% compared to the average daily volume of 4,525 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,942. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

