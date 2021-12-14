Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report earnings per share of $4.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $4.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $18.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $586.45. 4,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,821. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.90 and a 200 day moving average of $551.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $66,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

