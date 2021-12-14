Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 27.5% This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $81.60 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00012645 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.46 or 0.07982325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.10 or 0.99983884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,720,788 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

