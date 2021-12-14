Shield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00009256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $21,639.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.46 or 0.07982325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.10 or 0.99983884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

