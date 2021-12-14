Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 61,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ozon has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

