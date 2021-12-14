MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. 5,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,031. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

