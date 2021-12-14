Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

Shares of DE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.70. 17,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $252.51 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

