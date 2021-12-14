Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

