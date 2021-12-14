Solstein Capital LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

