Stephens Inc. AR Sells 45,749 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 45,749 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 148,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,075,494. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

