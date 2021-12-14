Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 903 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 132,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,075,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

