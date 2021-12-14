Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.30

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 5923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,686,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

