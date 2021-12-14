Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 8%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares traded down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.30. 279,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,508,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

DNA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.