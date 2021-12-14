Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 405,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,576. The stock has a market cap of $538.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

