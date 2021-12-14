Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.07. 11,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,162. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $139.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

