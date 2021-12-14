United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $658.30 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $641.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $313.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

