The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,509. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

