Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 3,029 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,686,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

