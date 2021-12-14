Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 373 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 36.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

