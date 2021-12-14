Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $12.24 on Tuesday, reaching $544.98. 23,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,712. The stock has a market cap of $240.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $561.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.