Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for UDR (UDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UDR (NYSE: UDR):

12/13/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – UDR was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

11/8/2021 – UDR was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $59.50 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. 49,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,057. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 292.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,917,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

