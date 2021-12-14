Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for UDR (UDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UDR (NYSE: UDR):
- 12/13/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – UDR was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.
- 11/8/2021 – UDR was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $59.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of UDR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. 49,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,057. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 292.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,917,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
