Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 4,935 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,197,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $316.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.66.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.