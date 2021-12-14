Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 368,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Comcast by 54.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 239.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. 471,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,167,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

