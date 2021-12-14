ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ORIC traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,691. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $472.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

