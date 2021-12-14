loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LDI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 17,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

